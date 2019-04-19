Share:

KARACHI : The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Syed Arshad Hasan on Thursday was elected as Deputy Mayor Karachi in the by-election, replacing Arshad Vohra who was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The by-election for the slot of deputy mayor was held at the head office of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The polling continued from 9am to 5pm in the KMC’s Council Hall.

According to the results announced by the returning officer, Deputy Commissioner Salahuddin of South, Hasan got elected by bagging 194 votes. Karamullah Waqasi, candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party finished second by taking 78 votes. As many as nine votes were rejected.

District Returning Officer South Salahuddin, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Garden Fazal-e-Rabbi and other administrative personalities monitored the proceedings throughout the election process. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani was also present on the occasion.

The office of the deputy mayor had become vacant after the disqualification of Arshad Vohra as he joined Pak-Sarzameen Party on October 29, 2017, stating that he was not able to deliver to the people of Karachi.

The then MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar had gone to the ECP and sought Vohra’s disqualification under the Local Government Act 2013. The ECP had last month pronounced the verdict and disqualified Vohra from the post.