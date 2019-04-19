Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till May 2 in the Paragon City scam.

NAB officials produced Khawaja brothers before the court on expiry of their judicial remand yesterday.

As Accountability Courts Special Judge Syed Najamul Hasan Bukhari was on leave, duty judge Syed Jawadul Hassan heard the case. The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to file a reference against Khawaja brothers and said the accused could not be detained for long.

The judge asked NAB officials to tell him when the reference against former railways minister Saad Rafique and former Punjab minister Salman Rafique would be filed.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua said the reference had been sent to the NAB chairman for scrutiny and approval. He said the reference would be filed as soon as the process is completed.

The court then asked about the timeframe for filing the reference and the NAB official said that no timeframe could be given in this respect.

On the NAB’s request, the court extended judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers till May 2 and directed the officials to produce them in the court on expiry of the remand.

Post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers, who were arrested on December 11, 2018, had been pending before a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench for quite some time.

The bureau accused Khawaja brothers of launching Paragon City housing project through “benamidars”. The Paragon City was an illegal society and it was not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

The accountability watchdog alleged that PML-N leaders and their accomplices cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from funds of the society.

LHC seeks NAB reply on

action against UET VC

A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), telling it to explain action taken against the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) vice chancellor.

The bench consisting of Justice Shahzad Malik and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was informed that the UET vice chancellor had failed to comply with the inquiry recommendations of the Higher Education Department.

The bench inquired from the NAB prosecutor what action had been taken against the vice chancellor for not implementing the recommendations of the HED, which had initiated inquiry on the orders of the NAB.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that he would obtain instructions for action against the vice chancellor. He admitted the fact that an inquiry was pending against the vice chancellor and at the next date of hearing he would inform the court by filing a reply.

On the other side, Sheraz Zaka Advocate argued on behalf of petitioner Ghulam Hussain and told the court that no action had so far been taken against the UET vice chancellor.

He argued that the NAB had referred the matter to the HED secretary to conduct an inquiry into the illegal appointments of the UET registrar and controller of examination. The HED had concluded the inquiry and recommended the vice chancellor be removed for illegal appointments to the UET.

He contended that neither the vice chancellor nor the registrar and the controller of examinations had been removed yet. He said that NAB had failed to perform its statutory obligations. He said the vice chancellor was not implementing recommendations of the HED about illegal appointments hence the vice chancellor was misusing his authority.

The court then adjourned the hearing until May 13 and sought reply from NAB on action taken against the vice chancellor.