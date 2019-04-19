Share:

Milk is a source of strength and is, by itself, a balanced diet, based on fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. Milk also contains calcium, iron for that matter.

Studies have found that on an average, 2 cups of milk every day give 27 percent RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) of protein to the human body.

Raw milk, on the other hand, is high in fats and bacteria. Therefore, there is a need for packaged milk. Packaged milk is processed which balances the fats and increases its effectiveness. When loose milk goes through a lab process where it is pasteurized and then packaged, it is ideal for human consumption. In pasteurization, heating helps to kill off the bacteria.

Another process is to guarantee the quality of milk is homogenization, which helps to dispense fat content in milk. Packaged milk does lose some nutrients but it is still safer than raw milk due to bacteria elimination. Pakistan has high dairy produce. Nevertheless, the people’s consumption of packaged milk is very low and they mostly consume loose milk, which can be the cause of several diseases. This situation needs to be looked for a healthy population.

NUZAIR A. VIRANI,

Karachi, April 1.