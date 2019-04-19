Share:

RAWALPINDI : Speakers at a seminar unanimously regarded missed children as vulnerable to polio virus and called for coverage of all children across the board to build their immunity against the lurking risk of polio in the city.

The seminar was organised by Rawalpindi District Health Authority in collaboration with polio eradication partners.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Ali Randhawa, officials from Director General Health Services Punjab and Polio Emergency Operations Centre also participated from Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Rafiq Ahmad said that as the city was situated on the junction of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and most of the people who travelled to Punjab, especially Lahore passed Rawalpindi which put it at highest risk of polio virus.

“We are recipient of large population who hail from Afghanistan. I appeal parents to not lend ears to misconceptions and rumours. We have positive environment samples circulation which has paralysed a child in Lahore. So there is need to vaccinate every child during polio campaign”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner sought role of paediatricians to address the issue of polio and called upon them to deal with parents with a human touch.