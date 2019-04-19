Share:

ISLAMABAD : Presenting a fusion of performances by various musical groups and artists from across the country, Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold a week-long National Music Mela here from April 19 to entertain the fun lovers of the twin cities.

The festival includes 7 musical nights focusing on different genres of music including classical, folk, pop, qawwali, sufi, ghazal and contemporary musical nights.

Singers, instrumentalists and musical groups will perform to entertain the fun lovers with their popular melodious tunes including both vocals and instrumentals till April 25 providing the audience with quality entertainment experience.

In folk music night, artistes including Akhtar Channal, Arif Lohar, Zarsanga, Fazal Jutt, Qurban Niazi, Laila Jatti, Anwar Khayal, Naeem ul Hasan, Asma Rajpoot, Ahmed Gul and Nadeem Abbass will mesmerize the audience with their melodies. While Ghulam Abbas, Humera Channa, Sara Reza Khan, Ejaz Qaiser Naseem Siddiqui, Saira Naseem, Nida Faiz, Sohail Randhawa, Sara Peters and Naseem Siddiqui will perform in Ghazal Night.

In the segment of pop music, Raaga Boys, Sara Peters, Noman and Jia, Umair Jaswal, Usman Raees, Bakhshi Brothers and Khumaryan will enthrall the audience. Ustad Fateh Ali Khan Hyderabadi, Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan, Ejaz Tawakkul, Nafees Ahmed/Sitar, Shujaat Khan/Sham Chorassi and Badruzzaman will show their talent in classical nights.

Joji Ali Khan, Amjad on Tabla, Akhter Sharif Roop Walay, Abu Mohammad Qawwal, Shazad Santoo Khan and Nadeem Jameel and the Qawwal will perform in Qawwali night. Humera Arshad, Awais Niazi, Anwar Rafi, Sarah Tahir, Farrukh Mehdi and Salma Khan will entertain the audience in the category of Filmi/ Contemporary music. While Manzoor Solangi, Gulshan Jahan, Masooma Anwar and Sain Khawar will bring their melodies for fun lovers in Sufi musical evening.

Music is a strong medium of communication as it has a unique place in performing arts with reflection of cultural heritage of specific regions, the organisers said.