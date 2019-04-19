Share:

LAHORE/islamabad - Hamza Ghunchi hammered a century to help Pakistan Navy scored 336 against Haideri Traders on the opening day of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II round two match at National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday.

According to PCB spokesman, in Pool ‘A’ match between Haideri Traders and Pakistan Navy, after being put into bat, Navy were bowled out for 336 in 80 overs. Hamza Ghanchi was top scorer with 116 off 145 balls with 16 fours and a six while Latif Junejo hit six fours in his 81-ball 45. For Haideri Traders, Jallat Khan finished with 6 for 118 in 38 overs. In reply, Haideri Traders were 64 for three in 20 overs. Adnan Bhatti was 23 not out while Mohammad Usman remained unbeaten on 23 at stumps.

In another Pool ‘A’ match between Civil Aviation Authority and Omer Associates at State Bank Ground, Karachi, Civil Aviation Authority scored 26209 in 83 overs. Ashfaq Ahmed scored a century with 7 fours and a six off 146 balls while Akbar Badshah scored a 102-ball 55 with 10 fours. Muhammad Irfan was pick of the Omer Associates bowlers with figures of 5-100. Omer Associates at stumps were 34-2 with Hasan Rizwan 14 not out and Fahdis Bukhari five not out.

In the opening match of the Pool ‘B’ between Candyland and Ghani Glass at the Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura, Ghani Glass after being put into bat scored a 175 for one in 44 overs at stumps. Shahbaz Javed scored 68 off 116 balls with nine fours while Zeeshan Ashraf returned undefeated on 65 off 117 balls with eight fours.

First day’s play in the Pool ‘B’ match between Port Qasim and Higher Education Commission at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad was washed out due to overnight rain.

Similarly, first day’s play in the Pool ‘C’ match between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force at the Army Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi was also washed out due to overnight rain.

In another Pool ‘C’ match between Pakistan International Airlines and State Bank at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Pakistan International Airlines, after being sent into bat scored 71 for five in 31 overs with Fahad Iqbal unbeaten on 32 at stumps. For State Bank, Ilyas Khan took four for 28 in his 11 overs.

In Pool ‘D’ match between Pakistan Railways and Sabir’s Poultry at the Railway Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan Railways, after being put into bat were bowled out for 200 in 61 overs. Hassan Sardar remained unbeaten on 53 off 76 balls with five fours and two sixes while Zain ul Hasnain hit eight fours in 97-ball 47. For Sabir’s Poultry, Nisar Ahmed claimed four for 54.

In reply, Sabir’s Poultry were 13 for one in four overs at stumps. First day’s play in Pool ‘D’ match between K-Electric and Karachi Port Trust was washed out due to overnight rain at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

SCORES IN BRIEF

POOL A

AT STATE BANK CRICKET GROUND, KARACHI:

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY: 262-9, 83 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 100, {146b, 7x4s, 1x6}; Akbar Badshah 55, {102b, 10x4s}; Mussadiq Ahmed 41, {76b, 6x4s}; Muhammad Irfan 5-100)

OMER ASSOCIATES: 34-2, 11 overs

AT NBP STADIUM, KARACHI:

PAKISTAN NAVY: 336 all out, 80 overs (Hamza Ghanchi 116, {145balls, 16x4s, 1x6}; Latif Jonejo 45, {81balls, 6x4s}; Muhammad Waqas 42 not out, {69balls, 2x4s}; Waseem Ahmed 38, {35b, 4x4s, 1x6}; Fawad Khan 27, {26balls, 3x4s}; Jallat Khan 6 wickets for 118, Muhammad Ibraheem 3 wickets for 63)

HAIDERI TRADERS: 64-3, 20 overs (Adnan Bhatti 23 not out, {53balls, 4x4s}; Muhammad Usman 23 not out, 29balls, 5x4s}; Nasir Owais 2-22)

POOL B

AT RANA NAVEED ACADEMY, SHEIKHUPURA:

GHANI GLASS: 175 for one, 44 overs (Shahbaz Javed 68, {116b, 9x4s}; Zeeshan Ashraf 65 not out, {117b, 8x4s}) vs Candyland

AT IQBAL STADIUM, FAISALABAD

HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION (HEC) V PORT QASIM

(Day one no play was possible due to overnight rain)

POOL C

AT ARMY CRICKET GROUND, RAWALPINDI:

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE VS

PAKISTAN ARMY

(Day one no play was possible due to overnight rain)

AT DIAMOND Cricket GROUND, ISLAMABAD:

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES: 71-5, 31 overs (Fahad Iqbal 32 not out, {82b, 2x4s}; Shahzer Muhammad 28, {78b, 3x4s}; Ilyas Khan 4 wickets for 28)

vs State Bank of Pakistan.

POOL D

AT RAILWAY STADIUM, LAHORE:

PAKISTAN RAILWAYS: 200 all out, 61 overs (Hassan Sardar 53 not out, {76b, 5x4s, 2x6s}; Zain ul Hasnain 47, {97b, 8x4s}; Muhammad waqas 27, {45b, 2x4s, Nisar Ahmed 4-54, Ghulam Rehman 3 for 60, Sadaqat Ali 2 for 27)

SABIR’S POULTRY: 13 for one, 4 overs

AT LCCA Ground, Lahore

KARACHI PORT TRUST V

K-ELECTRIC

(Day one no play was possible due to overnight rain)