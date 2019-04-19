Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties raised questions over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government’s capacity after the resignation of Asad Umar from the portfolio of Finance Division, saying the incumbent government has no vision to sort out economic issues.

Talking to The Nation, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Spokesperson for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the removal of federal Finance Minister just before budget shows that PTI’s government is facing severe governance crisis. He said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had pointed out the alleged links of a few members of federal cabinet with militant organisations and Asad Umar was one of them. He said PTI’s government has no economic vision and it has failed to provide relief to poor people of the country.

He said PM Imran Khan always promoted Asad Umar as economic expert and said he will be the best Finance minister of the country who has the solution to improve the country’s economic situation through reforms. He said the outgoing finance minister had no economic vision. He said PM Imran Khan should come in parliament and try to find out the solutions of economic crisis and other challenges from there. He said more wickets of PTI will fall soon and PM’s team is not capable to play 50 overs. He said selected PM could neither control economic nor diplomatic crisis.

PML-N says Asad Umar’s resignation shows PTI top leadership is not on same page

Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Asad Umar’s removal shows that the problem was not from PML-N government as it is the policies of Imran Khan.

She said in her tweet: “If PTI’s and Asad Umer’s policies were so good, and the problems were from PML-N government, then why was he asked to step down. This is an admission by IK that his polices have created an economic crisis in Pakistan. the real problem is not Asad. It is the PM.”

Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Zahid Khan said Imran Khan’s players have no capacity to run the important ministries because they are inefficient. He said Asad Umar’s resignation is a clear message that top leadership of PTI is not on same page and this government cannot control economic crisis due to its non-serious attitude. He said PM Imran Khan is only following the script of those powers who behind his selection, therefore he does not respect the parliament and parliamentarians. He mentioned that its political government’s duty to take the opposition on national issues but PTI’s elected members of parliament have no access of PM office and Bani Gala.

He said PTI is ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from last five years but it could not build a single university in province. He said PTI provincial government could not construct a single metro in last four years and even PMLN built three metros in different areas of Punjab.

According to media reports reshuffle in federal cabinet is expected in one or two days. PM Imran Khan had called the federal minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan after the Asad Umar’s resignation from portfolio and discussed the future course of action.