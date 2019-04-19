Share:

Pakistan and China will sign the preliminary design of ML-1 project during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing.

This was stated by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while talking to Vice-Governor of China's province Hubei, Huang Chuping in Islamabad on Friday.

He said completion of Peshawar to Karachi Main Line 1 project will bring revolution to railways in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have ushered in a golden era between the two countries.