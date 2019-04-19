Share:

Our elders judge almost every teenager. For never getting enough marks, never spending enough time with their books but who exactly define the intricacies of being ‘good enough’? Well, for most of the brown household parents and it is not really their fault you know. Their parents did it to them. Their older generations did it to them and now, like every good family old Tradition that reeks of illogic pressuring children into scoring the perfect grade has become a norm.

Dear parents, you need to stop pressuring your kid.

MASHAIL KHAN,

Karachi, April 1.