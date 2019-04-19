Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani Wednesday received a complaint from a member of its Board of Governors (BoG) against his fellow member Numan Butt for misconduct. As such, and as per Article 10(6) of the PCB Constitution, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. This means as per Article 10(7) and pending the outcome of the proceedings, Numan will not be allowed to attend any BoG and Committee meetings, said PCB spokesman here. Article 10(7) of the PCB Constitution reads as: “Any member, against whom a complaint is referred by the Chairman to the adjudicator, shall not be allowed to attend any meeting of the Board of Governors or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator. “In the complaint, the BoG member alleged Numan with sharing confidential meeting documents with the media; using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against Chairman PCB; criticising the PCB and it’s management/policies through dishonest statements; making false accusations; carrying out misrepresentation of facts; and blatantly acting against the interests of Pakistan cricket,” he said. The complainant has also alleged Numan for violating provisions of Article 19 of the PCB Constitution, which relates to Undertaking by Full Members and Associate Members of the General Body.