LAHORE - A Cable Landing Party Agreement has been signed between PEACE Cable International Network Co., Ltd (PEACE Cable) and Cyber Internet Services Pvt Ltd (Cybernet Pakistan). This landmark agreement, signed on 16 April at Capacity North Africa in Cairo, follows a memorandum of understanding signed by both parties in 2018. Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) is 12,000 km long, privately owned cable system that provides an open, flexible and carrier-neutral services for its customers. PEACE is targeted for completion in Q1, 2020.The system design will adopt the latest 200G technology and WSS technology, which provides the capability to transmit over 16 Tb/s per fiber pair, servicing growing regional capacity needs. The PEACE cable system with landings in Pakistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya and France --- in the first phase -- will connect the three most populated continents in the world, providing critical interconnection to the economic corridors of Asia, Europe, and Africa. A total capacity of 96 Tb/s will be added to Pakistan’s internet infrastructure.