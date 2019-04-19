Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Pakistan’s squad which will represent the country in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The meeting which took place in the PM Office was also attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, coach Mickey Arthur and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered advice to the players on how to prepare for the World Cup along with expressing his confidence in them.

Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the tournament leaving out fast bowler Mohammad Amir. Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hassan Ali are expected to lead the Pakistani pace attack.

All-rounder Muhammad Hafeez's availability in the squad is subjected to his fitness, said the chief selector. Meanwhile, Abid Ali has been chosen as a third opener in the squad.

Amir and Asif Ali will accompany the team for the upcoming bilateral series against England.