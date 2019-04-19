Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

According to details, the premier will address a public gathering in Orakzai. He will also be briefed over the issues of the district.

The decision of visiting KP came after PM Imran changed and re-allocated the portfolios of ministers of the federal cabinet.

Fawad Chaudhary was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology, while Ghulam Sarwar was announced as Minister for Aviation, Ijaz Ahmed Shah Minister for Interior and Shehryar Afridi was made Minister of State for SAFRON.

Following the change, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Asad Umar decided to quit as the finance minister of Pakistan.

The PTI leader said that he conducted a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan after his proposal of reshuffling of the cabinet.

“I convinced the premier to allow me to step down from the cabinet,” he said. “I thank Imran Khan for inviting me to join PTI and to put his trust in me. My support will always be PTI which will make naya (new) Pakistan.