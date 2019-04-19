Share:

A day after major cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stated that a team captain keeps changing ‘batting order’ to win the match.

Addressing a public gathering at Orakzai Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister clearly stated that he will change any minister if the country is not getting any benefit from him.

He warned the ministers to serve the people and show their best performance as his only goal is to see Pakistan wining.

The prime minister made it clear that he would not hesitate from changing portfolios of ministers or showing them the door if their performance is not up to the mark.

“I have changed the batting order of my team,” he said, adding that he would do the same if he finds performance of his team members unsatisfactory. “If someone is not working, his batting order will be changed,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Chief Ministers of Khyber Paktunkhwa and Punjab to keep an eye on their teams as well. “It is our duty to keep an eye on our teams,” he advised Usman Buzdar and Mahmood Khan. “We are answerable to the Almighty for this responsibility,” PM Khan said.

Commenting on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, the prime minister admitted that what PTM is saying is right but its behaviour is not right for the country.

The prime minister asked the PTM leaders to avoid from rubbing salt into wounds of tribal people. He said although the party has aptly highlighted the plight of tribal people, the belligerent tone being adopted by them was not good for the country. “PTM is repeating the same thing which I have been saying for the last 15 years,” he said.

The prime minister said he was the only politician who was standing in the (tribal) areas when the war against terrorism started. “No other prime minister had the kind of understanding of tribal areas that I did,” the prime minister said, vowing to rehabilitate the war-stricken areas and provide job opportunities to the local youth.

Imran Khan has said tribal districts suffered a lot in fight against terrorism and he is fully aware of the problems of Internally Displaced People (IDPs), rubbing salt on people’s wounds is not right.

Imran Khan said, when the war against terror started, he was the only politician who had visited and knew the tribal areas and wrote a book.

“I said it again that Pakistan’s armed forces should not be sent to tribal areas on US’ direction because the people living in the tribal areas are our army,” he maintained.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further added, “Pakistan Army had no fault in this but the leader who sent the army on US’ saying, which lead to severe damages in the area.”

PM Khan vowed not to forget the sacrifices of the masses of tribal areas and lifting them up was his utmost priority. He was well aware of the destruction that resulted from the war against terrorism, innocent people die as a result of wars.

‘I came here 27 years ago while writing my book on tribal areas, nobody is more aware of the culture of the tribal belt than me,’ he added.

Tourism will create the much needed job opportunities to bring prosperity to the beautiful region of KP. ‘I’ve instructed Chief Minister KPK, Mahmood Khan to create opportunities for tourism that will create more jobs for the youth which is the biggest challenge faced by our government.’

Prime minister said that Pakistan has more beauty than Turkey and Malaysia.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Radiation Oncology service at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital in Peshawar.