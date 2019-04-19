Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again offered Energy Minister’s portfolio to former finance minister Asad Umar Friday, sources said.

Meanwhile, the senior PTI leader refused to take charge and left for Karachi from Islamabad. Sources told that Asad Umer will participate in parliament sessions and key meetings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation tendered by Asad Umer from the office of Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

A notification has been issued regarding appointment of Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, with the status of Federal Minister.

On Thursday evening, Asad Umer announced on Twiter that he had obtained the prime minister’s consent "to not take any cabinet position". "As part of a cabinet reshuffle, [the] prime minister desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance," he said.

"However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position."|Addressing press conference after resining from the post of finance minister, Asad said: "I met the prime minister this morning and convinced him that I did not want to take any portfolio."

"This does not mean that I am not available to forward PTI’s vision for ‘Naya Pakistan’. I am and will always be available to forward the interests of this country."

Asad Umar said he came into politics so that he could do something for the betterment of the country.