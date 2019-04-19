Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood on Thursday discussed the measures for revival of PSM with the members of PSM Board. Talking to media men after a meeting with the members of PSM Board at Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) House here, he said the board members have appreciated the work of the revival committee on PSM.

He observed that the Committee has prepared an excellent report. He said the Committee’s report will be sent to ECC. After presenting it before the ECC, it will be sent to the Cabinet for approval, he added. The PSM was the country’s biggest asset and it would be revived, he informed. Abdul Razzak told media men that our industry was facing losses due to practices of under-invoicing and imports. The measures to protect local industries of the country were also discussed in the meeting, he added.