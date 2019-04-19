Share:

On the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation tendered by Asad Umer

from the office of Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Moreover, a notification has been issued regarding appointment of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, with the status of Federal Minister.

Earlier today, a fresh list of federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers, and special assistants to Prime Minister was issued which showed Asad Umar as the finance minister.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed and re-allocated the portfolios of ministers of the federal cabinet after Finance Minister Asad Umar announced to quit.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan asked me to take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. I have decided not to take any cabinet position after the premier’s consent. I strongly believe Imran Khan is the best hope for Pakistan,” Asad Umar had stated.

Let it be known that Fawad Chaudhary has been given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology, while Ghulam Sarwar will be Minister for Aviation, Ijaz Ahmed Shah Minister for Interior and Shehryar Afridi Minister of State for SAFRON.

Mohammad Mian Soomro will be Minister for Privatization and he will also hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

Azam Swati has been appointed as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, while Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Advisor on Finance.

Dr Zafarullah Mirza has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, while Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Nadeem Babar on Petroleum Division.