Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved 35-point agenda during the session of Punjab Cabinet today (Friday).

According to details, the members have decided to give more subsidy to the people in the holy month of Ramzan for which, a committee under the supervision of trade and industry minister has been formed.

The CM also gave go ahead to make Talib Rizvi as president of the Bank of Punjab.

Earlier, government had decided to change the portfolios of four provincial ministers including Ajmal Cheema, Hussain Gardezi and Zawar Hussain, following a reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy.