Share:

KARACHI - Renowned linguist, critic, writer and scholar of Urdu literature, Dr Muhammad Jamil Jalibi passed away after protracted illness here on Thursday morning.

Muhammad Jamil Khan was born on June 12, 1929 in Aligarh, had also served as the Vice Chancellor of Karachi University from 1983 to 1987.

The seasoned scholar later on joined Muqtadara Quami Zaban (National Language Authority) as its Chairman. However, due to age factor he was almost incapacitated for past few years.

According to available information, he holds a large number of publications to his credit and that his work for Pakistan include The Identity Of Culture; Qaumi English-Urdu Dictionary; Tareekh-e-Urdu Adab Vol 1-4 (History of Urdu Language and Literature); Tanqeed aur Tajarba (Criticism and Experience); Janwarsitan (Animalised); Arastoo Se Elliot Tak (From Aristotle to Elliot); Adbi Tehqique - Nai Tanqeed (New Criticism), Quami Zaban (National Language); Yak-Jehti Nafaz aur Masa’el (Solidarity Of Self and Problems); Adab, Culture aur Masa’el (Literature, Culture and Problems) are considered to be among the best.

Dr Jalibi was also conferred upon with different awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 1994; Sitara-e-Imtiaz; Baba-i-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq Award by Pakistan Academy of Letters in 2006 besides many others.