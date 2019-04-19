Share:

ISLAMABAD : Sihala Police arrested 3 members of a gang allegedly involved in several robbery cases and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a team headed by Station House Officer Sihala police station Inspector Ashraf busted a gang of 3 members involved in robbery incidents.

The police team arrested these criminals as they were preparing a plan for a robbery. The nabbed persons were identified as Waqar Ali, resident of Swabi and Rehan Sher and Ehtsham-Ul-Haq, residents of Marva Town, Islamabad.