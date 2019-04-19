Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan under-19 team’s newly-appointed captain Rohail Nazir has said that he has well-balanced side and he is upbeat about team’s chances against Sri Lanka. In an interview with The Nation here on Thursday, Rohail said: “I am grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for posing confidence and trust in my leadership qualities and I will try to deliver and also lead the side in the best possible manner not only against Sri Lanka but also during the next year’s U-19 World Cup, to be held in South Africa. The boys were picked up for Sri Lanka series keeping in mind their prolific domestic record and they are most likely to be retained for the upcoming World Cup.” Rohail, who had scored a ton in his first-class debut match last season, said: “It is a great initiative of PCB to arrange tours for U-19 players, as it will help them groom well while playing alongside international sides and also get much-needed international exposure. Although conditions will be different to what we had to face in Sri Lanka, yet I had heard that the PCB will arrange a tour of South Africa before U-19 World Cup.” When asked how he will handle pressure of captaincy as well as the national side, Rohail replied: “It is not for the first that I am captaining a side, as I have already led a club team. My coach and mentor Moeed Shaikh of Diamond Academy, where I had played my entire cricket, has especially prepared me to lead well a side whether a club level or national level. I am also grateful to IRCA President Shakil Shaikh for providing the youngsters like me with ample opportunities to exhibit our prowess and excel at higher level.” The U-19 captain said Islamabad cricket grounds are one of the bests in Pakistan.

“The pitches are in great condition, due to which we face almost no difficulty to face every kind of bowler at any given level. Diamond Academy is equipped with latest bowling machine and we have best facilities available there. Had MCI/CDA paid some heed and instead of creating hurdles in smooth functioning of the DCA, the academy would have been transforming more raw talent into quality players and international stars.”

About upcoming U-19 World Cup, Rohail said: “We have to play two four-dayers and three One-Day Internationals in Sri Lanka. I guess majority of the players, who are touring Sri Lanka, will book berths in the World Cup squad through their outstanding performances against Sri Lanka, which would be tough nut to crack at their own backyard, but we are confidant to break their resistance and try to win the series.”