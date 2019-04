Share:

LAHORE - UCP organised an interactive session for students with stars from the cricket grounds. The highest wicket takers of PSL 2019 Faheem Ashraf and Hassan Ali visited their alma mater. The two stars are the alumni of UCP and PGC and were really excited to meet and interact with the current students. The best all-rounder of Pakistan and the captain of Pakistan U-16, Umer Eman, a current student at Punjab Group of Colleges, also joined the session.