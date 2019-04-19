Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president of Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh, a close aide of Asif Zardari, on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Combined Investigation Team and recorded his statement in fake bank accounts case.

According to the ANB sources, the NAB CIT investigated Bilal Sheikh on allegations of giving loans to Omni Group during his tenure. Sindh Bank had given billion of rupees loan to Omni group on the desire of former president Asif Zardari. The NAB team was not satisfied with the answers of Bilal Sheikh and it may summon him again. The NAB CIT has sought the details of Bilal Sheikh accounts details from State Bank of Pakistan.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, his father Asif Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others also recorded their statements in the fake bank accounts case.

On the other hand, NAB Rawalpindi has arrested accused Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, Director of M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd in case of Fake Bank Accounts.

According to the NAB, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, Director of M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd managed to obtain Rs1.5 Billion loan from NBP and Summit Bank, which subsequently increased to more than Rs3.5 billion through corruption and corrupt practices thus obtained illegally pecuniary advantage for M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd through collusion, deceitful and dishonest means.