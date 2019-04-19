Share:

MANCHESTER - Fernando Llorente sent Tottenham into their first European Cup semi-final in 57 years and ended Manchester City’s quadruple hopes by scoring the decider in a breathtaking Champions League game that produced seven goals and saw an apparent injury-time winner for City ruled out after a video review.

City won the second leg 4-3 at home but Tottenham advanced 4-4 on aggregate yesterday, thanks to the away goals rule to set up a meeting with Ajax. Llorente, a backup striker who lives in the shadow of the injured Harry Kane, nudged the ball into the net in the 73rd minute with his hip — a goal that was only given after a VAR decision.

Video review worked in Tottenham’s favour again in stoppage time when Raheem Sterling looked to have secured City’s progress. But as the home fans celebrated and the devastated Spurs players slumped to the turf, the referee determined that Sergio Aguero was offside before crossing to Sterling. It was a dramatic finish to a game that saw three lead changes and four goals scored in the opening 11 minutes.

There was no respite as City responded immediately as Aguero fed Bernardo Silva and the Portuguese winger’s left-foot shot deflected off Danny Rose and beat the wrong-footed Lloris to make it 2-2 on the night. The dangerous Sterling struck again in the 21st minute to level the aggregate score, ghosting in at the back post to convert a low cross from De Bruyne that had zipped across the face of the goal.

A thundering strike from Aguero in the 59th minute put City in the driving seat again — the Argentine blasting in at Lloris’s near post after a magnificent burst forward and perfectly weighted and timed pass from De Bruyne. City, who went out at the same stage to Liverpool last season, were stunned though in the 73rd minute when Spurs substitute Fernando Llorente bundled in a Kieran Trippier corner to restore the London club’s advantage through away goals.

With officials unsure if the ball had bounced off the Spaniard’s hand or rolled off his hip in the goalmouth scramble, VAR was called into action and the goal stood for Spurs — a decision Guardiola questioned after the game. Then came the stoppage time video torture for the home support — Aguero burst down the right flank and delivered a low cross for Sterling to slot home what would have been his hat-trick goal. The VAR call was correct and the Premier League champions were out — to the delight of Pochettino and his players who celebrated wildly in front of the travelling Spurs support.

In Portugal, Liverpool returned to the semi-finals after comfortably beating Porto 4-1 with the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino grabbing a goal each. Virgil van Dijk also scored for Liverpool, who advanced 6-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 at home.

Porto started well and showed signs they might be able to reverse the first-leg deficit, but Liverpool took control after Mane scored a goal in the 26th minute that was confirmed by video review after being initially disallowed for offside. Salah added to the lead in the 65th and Eder Militao scored for Porto in the 69th, but Firmino ended any doubts in the 77th and Van Dijk closed the scoring in the 84th at the Estadio do Dragao. Liverpool, who lost in the final last season, will now face Barcelona, who eliminated Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.