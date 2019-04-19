Share:

LAHORE - City traffic police department on Thursday launched a special awareness campaign about introduction of separate lanes for the motorcyclists in Lahore. Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik, the traffic wardens launched the campaign to educate motorcyclists about the separate lanes. Initially, separate lanes are reserved for motorcycles and slow moving traffic on leading roads including The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road and Gulberg. Similarly, the motorcyclists were advised to ride their bikes on the left lane reserved for them on the Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. In a press statement, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said that the “Green Lane” initiative would help control accidents in the metropolis besides putting in order the flow of traffic on the busy road. The CTO also directed the wardens to fully implement the new policy besides educating motorcyclists about the introduction of separate lanes. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority said that initially, the project will be launched on Mall Road and Canal Road. He said the project is being started to improve the traffic system on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “Separate lanes will be dedicated on the roads of Lahore for fast and slow moving vehicles like motorcycle, rickshaws and bicycles to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. Such lanes will help reduce the number of accidents and this project would be a step towards introducing traffic reforms in the city,” the spokesman said. Initially, he said, the Green Lane pilot project will be started from Mall Road and Canal Road, in which small vehicles will be bound on the left lane on these selective roads. In this context, a meeting was held in safe cities headquarter where stakeholders from all concerned departments participated.

Green Lane initiative would help control accidents in metropolis,” says CTO

Representatives from City Traffic Police, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency, Local Government and representatives from other departments ensured their utmost cooperation for early completion of the project. Lahore Commissioner assured full support for the timely completion of the project, says the spokesperson. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore city traffic police will work together to ensure lane discipline in the metropolis.