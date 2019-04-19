Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Two persons were killed in two road accidents here the other night, police said.

Hassan Kaim Khani, a resident of Hathango, Khipro taluka was injured and died after being hit by an unknown car at Khipro Bus Terminal. His body was brought to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The car driver, however, sped away from the scene.

In another incident, a labourer named Wishno Kachi was killed when a speeding car hit him on Sindhri-Mirpurkhas Road near Sindhri. His body was brought to Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The car driver sped away from the spot.