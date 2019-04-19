Share:

Valencia sealed their place in the semifinals of the Europa League with a 2-0 win at home to Villarreal on a rainy Thursday night in the Mestalla Stadium which saw them through 5-1 on aggregate.

Valencia were able to build on the 3-1 lead they brought to their home ground from Villarreal the previous week and their qualification was never really in doubt from the moment that left back Toni Lato headed them ahead in the 12th minute following a cross from Goncalo Guedes.

Guedes formed part of a strong Valencia starting 11 field by coach Marcelino Garcia, despite his side's first leg lead, while Manu Trigueros and Jaume Costa started for Villarreal after missing games through injury.

Trigueros had one of Villarreal's best chances with a shot from outside of the area, while Neto in the Valencia goal saved well from Gerard Moreno following a corner, before Andres Fernandez denied Kevin Gameiro at the other end as Valencia looked to seal their qualification before the break.

Nine minutes after the break Valencia doubled the lead when Dani Parejo's free kick took a big deflection off Funes Mori to leave Fernandez stranded.

Villarreal tried to get back into the game in the remaining 35 minutes, but with a key league fixture at home to Leganes on Sunday, it wasn't surprising to see them reserve some energy for Sunday.

Valencia will play Arsenal in the semifinals after the English side won 1-0 away to Napoli to qualify 3-0 on aggregate. The fact Arsenal coach Unai Emery coached Valencia for four years will add extra spice to the tie.