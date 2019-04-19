Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thanks to Vikram’s power hitting, Wyndham Garden routed IHE by 41 runs in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019.

Wyndham Garden scored 63-2 in 6 overs with man-of-the-match Vikrm hammering unbeaten 42. In reply, IHE were bundled out for 22 in 4.2 overs. In another match, Downtown Rotana thumped Ramada Amwaj by 53 runs.

In the third match, Ritz Carlton B beat Domain Hotel by just 2 runs, in fourth match, Art Rotana Amwaj toppled Golden Tulip by 42 runs and in the fifth match, Sheraton beat Majestic Arjaan by 24 runs.