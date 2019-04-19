Share:

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior is on track to return from injury for Real Madrid's trip to Getafe in La Liga next Thursday, according to media reports.

Vinicius has not played since tearing ankle ligaments in Madrid's 4-1 home loss to Ajax on March 5, a result that eliminated the Spanish giants from the Champions League.

But the 18-year-old has been in full training for two weeks as he aims to earn a place in Brazil's squad for the Copa America in June and July. The Globo Esporte news portal said the forward was close to being included in the Spanish club's squad for Sunday's home match against Athletic Bilbao but would likely to be given another five days to ensure that he is fully ready.

Vinicius has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

He has yet to play under Zinedine Zidane, who last month returned as Real Madrid manager just 10 months after ending his first spell in charge. Last week Zidane said that the former Flamengo forward would likely return to Real Madrid's first-team squad before the end of the season.

Real Madrid's remaining La Liga matches are against Athletic Bilbao, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Betis.

Brazil have been drawn in Group A of the Copa America alongside Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela. The competition will be held in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.