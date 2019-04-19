Share:

LAHORE - Over 30 representatives from leading Punjab-based private sector agri-tech partners participated in a training workshop on gender integration and environmental compliance organised by USAID’s Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA). Participants discussed the expansion of innovative and affordable agricultural technologies to reach Pakistani women entrepreneurs and farmers and inclusion of environmental compliance in Pakistan’s agricultural technology sector. The workshop introduced participants to USAID’s global Gender Equality and Female Empowerment Policy (2012), which focuses on integrating gender equality and female empowerment across all levels and harnessing technology to reduce gender gaps. USAID PATTA aims to accelerate women’s role in agri business and raise their incomes. The project also aims to link women to 500 commercialised agricultural technologies for sustainable growth. Many of the women present at the workshop spoke about the limited access to resources and innovative tools in the agriculture sector.