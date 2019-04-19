Share:

LAHORE - The world’s biggest book sale by the Big Bad Wolf Books opened at Lahore’s Expo Centre on Thursday.

Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun formally inaugurated the event. Known for its unique feature of remaining open round the clock, the sale will continue until April 29. Founder of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Andrew Yap and organiser of the event Awais Akhtar Butt and Hajra Afzal were also present.

“Reading is a tool to understand the world better. It helps you create a better version of yourself, inspires people to learn new things, and empowers them to dream big. At the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, we aim to continuously make affordable books accessible so that more people can read and we are really happy to be here in Lahore,” said Andrew Yap.

Bestsellers up for grabs until April 29

Visitors will get a chance to browse through their favourite genres in multiple categories. The sale features the best books available in the world’s literary market – from art, architecture and history, to science, poetry, and fantasy.

A huge variety of children’s books including activity books as well as augmented reality storybooks will also be available.

“We are also bringing in the Little Hippo Augmented Reality (AR) books for children. We understand that technology is something we cannot deny and children are more in tune with technology. Its “come-to-life” feature gives children a magical experience as they see their favourite characters talking and engaging with them,” he added.