Share:

LAHORE - As many as 113 new COVID-19 patients haver been reported from across the province on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 3,504. Of 113 new cases, 91 are common citizens and 22 members of Tanleeghi Jamat. So far 41 patients died in the province including 18 in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, two each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh. Of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,374 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 701 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 91 prisoners in five districts and 1,338 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission. Of the 1,374 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 577 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 121 Sargodha, 119 Multan, 62 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 45 Rahim Yar Khan, 41 Jhelum, 39 Bahawalpur, 37 Vehari, 35 Hafizabad, 31 Layya, 23 Khushab, 22 Narowal, 19 Sialkot, 18 Faisalabad, 17 each Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Mandi Bahauddin, 16 Rawalpindi, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 each Gujrat and Gujranwala, nine Rajanpur, seven each in Mianwali and Sahiwal and two in Nankana Sahib. Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 Faisalabad. So far 1,338 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission. The highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where 548 patients are under treatment at different centres. As many as 149 patients were reported from Gujrat, 140 Rawalpindi, 63 Gujranwala, 56 Sialkot, 44 Rahim Yar Khan, 36 Faisalabad, 35 Vehari, 33 in Jhelum, 31 Multan, 21 DG Khan, 18 Nankana Sahib, 15 Sargodha, 13 Sheikhupura, 12 each Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 Mianwali, 10 Kasur, eight each Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, seven Bahawalpur, six Jhang, four each Chakwal and Khushab, three Lodhran, two each Toba Tek Singh, Attock and Khanewal and one each Pakpattan, Layyah and Okara. Out of 91 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, 14 Sialkot, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala and two from Bhakkar. As many as 37 prisoners at isolation centre at Camp Jail recovered from the virus. These prisoners had been shifted back to their prison cells. Services Institute of Medical Sciences was managing isolation ward at Camp Jail. As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, more than 52,500 suspected patients have been screened so far out of which 3,310 were tested positive. He said that 684 patients recovered and returned home. He said that 18 serious patients were under treatment at High Dependency Units.