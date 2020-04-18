Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 15 more patients including area manager of a bank tested positive for novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi district while 36 patients were discharged after their recovery from the virus in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

Similarly, samples of a UK returned lady namely Ambreen has been taken by doctors of THQ Kallar Syedan and sent to National Institute of a Health for COVID-19 test, they said. She is home quarantined and her result has not been received so far.

According to details, 15 more novel coronavirus positive patients have been brought to RIU from various parts of Rawalpindi district by the Rescue 1122 and officials of health department.

A patient was detected in Farooqia Mohala of Ratta Amral and was taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment. A police team, on directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, sealed the area.

Another novel coronavirus confirmed patient was brought to RIU from Dhoke Thathal on Chakri Road for medical treatment. The district health authorities have also quarantined some 13 contacts (family members) of the patient at home.

Area Manager of Bank of Punjab (BoP) Secretariat No 2 (Saddar) Kashif tested positive for coronavirus and was moved to hospital for medical treatment. The management of bank has conducted anti-virus fumigation in the bank.

On the other hand, a spokesman to district government told media that 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients landed at RIU and BBH. At present, 206 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals while six people died and 36 were discharged after recovery.