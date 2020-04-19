Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Two hardened criminals were killed in an encounter with police while a drug trafficker was arrested during a raid on Saturday, District police chief Abdul Rauf Baber informed the me­dia here.

Speaking at a press conference in his office at the district headquarters com­plex Tajazai, he said that the encoun­ter took place in Dallokhel village near Lakki city in the wee hours when po­licemen surrounded the compound of dreaded outlaws. He said that a large contingent was sent to the village when he received credible information about presence of wanted men including Ka­rim Khan and sultan there.

“The cops came under attack when they with the help of commandos of quick and rapid response force started laying siege around the hideout of crim­inals”, he maintained. The DPO said that the proclaimed offenders also hurled hand grenades at the policemen but they remained unhurt. He said that po­lice returned the fire and the gunfight continued for around two hours, result­ing into the killing of both outlaws.

“The killed criminals were wanted by police in murder, attempted murder and extortion cases”, he added, saying that the law enforcers seized two as­sault rifles, three hand grenades and bullets from the place and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.