LAKKI MARWAT - Two hardened criminals were killed in an encounter with police while a drug trafficker was arrested during a raid on Saturday, District police chief Abdul Rauf Baber informed the media here.
Speaking at a press conference in his office at the district headquarters complex Tajazai, he said that the encounter took place in Dallokhel village near Lakki city in the wee hours when policemen surrounded the compound of dreaded outlaws. He said that a large contingent was sent to the village when he received credible information about presence of wanted men including Karim Khan and sultan there.
“The cops came under attack when they with the help of commandos of quick and rapid response force started laying siege around the hideout of criminals”, he maintained. The DPO said that the proclaimed offenders also hurled hand grenades at the policemen but they remained unhurt. He said that police returned the fire and the gunfight continued for around two hours, resulting into the killing of both outlaws.
“The killed criminals were wanted by police in murder, attempted murder and extortion cases”, he added, saying that the law enforcers seized two assault rifles, three hand grenades and bullets from the place and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.