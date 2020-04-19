KHYBER - As many as 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in Afghanistan returned to their motherland yesterday through Torkham border on the second day of the border opening here.
Additional Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal, Shams-ul-Islam, told the media that so far about 200 Pakistanis arrived here from across the border and they were shifted to Jamrud quarantine centre after their clearance at Torkham border.
“Samples of all the Pakistani citizens will be taken to investigate the corona virus,” he said.
On the other hand, the Pakistani border security officials handed over 345 Afghan Tebleeghi Jamaat members to Afghan border authorities following their lab test clearance.