Share:

KHYBER - As many as 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in Afghanistan returned to their motherland yester­day through Torkham border on the second day of the border opening here.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Landi Ko­tal, Shams-ul-Islam, told the media that so far about 200 Pakistanis arrived here from across the border and they were shifted to Jamrud quar­antine centre after their clearance at Torkham border.

“Samples of all the Pakistani citizens will be taken to investigate the corona virus,” he said.

On the other hand, the Pakistani border securi­ty officials handed over 345 Afghan Tebleeghi Ja­maat members to Afghan border authorities fol­lowing their lab test clearance.