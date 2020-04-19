Share:

PESHAWAR - Four labourers arrived from Ka­rachi to Shangla district have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spokesman Relief Department told APP on Sat­urday that 13 laboratory reports have been received after samples were taken from suspected patients at Government Degree College Puran Quarantine in Shangla.

He said four persons were tested coronavirus posi­tive and nine others negative.

The Spokesman said coronavirus has been detect­ed in Nasib Said son of Hakim Khan aged 20 years, Tajim Ullah son of Nadeem (25), Umar Zar son of Shala (22) and Gul Farin (42). All belonged to union council Martung.

The spokesman said these persons are labrourers in Karachi and travelled to Shangla via Torghar.

They were received at Kablgram checkpoint and shifted to Jambal screening point through police. Later, they were shifted to tehsil headquarters hos­pital (THQ) Puran Emergency Triage. They were lat­er moved to Govt Degree College, Puran quarantine along with 15 others co travellers on April 9.