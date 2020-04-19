ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting against both coronavirus and hunger, and everyone should support him in this mission.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said their real mission is to control coronavirus in all the provinces instead of doing politics.
The special assistant said that Imran Khan has given the largest package of the country’s history for deserving people and labourers.
She said that the Punjab government has announced one-month additional salary for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff fighting the coronavirus on the forefront.
A financial assistance of four million rupees for scale one to 16 and eight million rupees for scale 17 and above is part of the martyrs package.