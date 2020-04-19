Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa­tion and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting against both coronavirus and hunger, and everyone should sup­port him in this mission.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said their real mission is to control coronavirus in all the provinces instead of doing politics.

The special assistant said that Imran Khan has giv­en the largest package of the country’s history for de­serving people and labourers.

She said that the Punjab government has an­nounced one-month additional salary for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff fighting the coronavi­rus on the forefront.

A financial assistance of four million rupees for scale one to 16 and eight million rupees for scale 17 and above is part of the martyrs package.