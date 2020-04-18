Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah on Saturday said that the first Asian Baseball-5 Championship has been postponed and will now be played in September or October 2020.

The PFB chief said that the championship was scheduled to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in April 2020, but due to Coronavirus Pandemic, the event has been postponed and will now be played in September or October 2020, as the final dates will be announced later. “While the Corona virus has infected all walks of life around the world, sports is also affected by this virus. Many national and international sports competitions have also suffered due to this epidemic.

Fakhar further said that both senior and junior teams of Pakistan will be participating in the event. “The top teams from both categories of the event will be eligible to attend the first Baseball-5 World Cup scheduled in December 2020 in Mexico. The World Baseball Softball Confederation has introduced the Baseball-5 game for the first time and since it is a gender quality game and is also included in the Youth Olympics in which men and women join the same number of teams.

“Therefore, each team consisting of eight players must have four men and four women players, while 5 players take part in a match, of which there must be at least 2 players of one gender. The Asian Championship was scheduled to take place in April before Corona arrived and our teams were ready to participate. The 20-member squad consisted of female and male players and officials from other parts of the country, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. In addition, our two officers will also attend the Baseball-5 Training Seminar in Kuala Lumpur during the championship,” he added.

Fakhar added that he is in touch with the players online and in this regard, he has been instructed to take online tips from their coaches for the aforementioned event and U-12 event. “We have informed the coaches about the relevant exercises and coaching plan of how they can practice and maintain their fitness in these situations.”