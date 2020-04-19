Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday extended ban on the operations of normal domestic and international flights till April 30, officials said. The suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier was extended up to Thursday (April 30) at 2359 hours PST, said a spokesperson of Aviation Division in an announcement. “Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international and domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged,” the spokesperson added.Pakistan was set to resume its normal flights operation from April 21 that remains at standstill since March 21 to limit the spread of deadly coronavirus. However, the government allowed only cargo, relief, and special flights with prior permission. The flights of diplomats and the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), were also given exemption for transporting stranded passengers. On March 21, the government had suspended all international flights for two weeks. Later, the domestic flight operations were also suspended and the ban on all kinds of flights was extended twice.