Sunday | April 19, 2020
Latest
11:05 AM | April 19, 2020
Coronavirus: Global recoveries surpass 580,000
10:40 AM | April 19, 2020
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 7,993
9:44 AM | April 19, 2020
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.3 million
9:09 AM | April 19, 2020
Trump says US could spend $500 million given to WHO ‘in much greater way’
8:34 AM | April 19, 2020
Coronavirus cases, deaths rose across world
11:42 PM | April 18, 2020
Venezuela lambasts Trump after Central Bank assets quietly transferred to Guaido’s Fed account
10:43 PM | April 18, 2020
US Space Force musters muscle to attain $15.3 billion funding for FY2021-22
10:04 PM | April 18, 2020
Chinese oil company site targeted through rockets in Baghdad: Iraqi Military Centre
9:37 PM | April 18, 2020
Russia’s Rosneft sale of Venezuelan assets under active deliberation by US: Treasury Office
8:18 PM | April 18, 2020
European Parliament's All Parties Group hold COVID-19 Kashmir conference
7:02 PM | April 18, 2020
President Alvi announces 20-point consensus strategy for congregations during Ramazan
3:24 PM | April 18, 2020
China reports 27 new cases of coronavirus
2:33 PM | April 18, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan suspends flight operations till April 30
1:55 PM | April 18, 2020
Trump confirms US ‘looking into’ reports COVID-19 possibly escaped Chinese lab in Wuhan
1:47 PM | April 18, 2020
Sindh govt decides to allow 17 export mills to start working
1:28 PM | April 18, 2020
Pakistan Navy continues coronavirus relief activities in different parts of the country
12:53 PM | April 18, 2020
Virus affects 81% of labor, ILO tells IMF, World Bank
12:48 PM | April 18, 2020
COVID-19: Medical equipment by Pakistani diaspora in Singapore shipped to Karachi
11:41 AM | April 18, 2020
Taliban kill 5 police officers, capture 7 in Afghan Kunduz Province
11:27 AM | April 18, 2020
Consultative meeting today to adopt strategy for prayers in the month of Ramadan
Top Stories
2:33 PM | April 18, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan suspends flight operations till April 30
11:18 PM | April 17, 2020
Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 7,392
10:17 PM | April 17, 2020
Pompeo told Lavrov any future Arms Control talks must include China: US State Department
11:57 AM | April 17, 2020
Coronavirus: PM Khan saddened by deaths of overseas Pakistanis
