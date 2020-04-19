Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday conveyed to the cabinet members and legislators about government measures for controlling coronavirus and coping with the emerging scenario.

“Country is passing through a critical phase. People of Punjab are also affecting from the pandemic”, he stated in a letter sent to the cabinet members and legislators on Saturday. He urged all of them to make sincere efforts to deal with the current unusual situation. He said that Punjab government had taken effective measures and was hopeful of overcoming the crises soon. He said that Punjab was taking lead in providing PPEs to the doctors, setting up DSL-III labs, provision of COVID-19 kits and other essential equipment. He said Punjab would soon get the capacity of conducting 10 thousand tests on a daily basis. He said that quarantine centres, isolation wards and high dependency units had been set up throughout the province. He said that the government was fully aware of the problems and difficulties of those who become unemployed due to the pandemic.

Usman Buzdar thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for allowing increase in the financial aid for the destitute upto Rs12,000 under Ehsaas Kaflat Program and Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Program. He said that disbursement of amounts to the destitute has been started under these programs. He said that due to hoarding and profiteering, common man was facing financial problems. Keeping in view hardships of common man it was national obligation of public representatives to make a constant liaison with administration of their respective districts.

He stressed them to actively monitor the actions against the hoarders and profiteers besides personally inspecting the steps being taken for Anti-Dengue Campaign as well as Green Punjab Program. He said that elected representatives should also visit the hospitals of their respective areas and inspect the treatment facilities being provided to the patients. He expressed hope that they would also monitor the Wheat Procurement Campaign and all the steps taken by the government to cope with the situation occurred in their districts due to coronavirus. He said that bucking up doctors and paramedical staff was utmost necessary as they were busy in serving ailing humanity in such difficult circumstances. He said that government’s objective was to solve people’s problems at the earliest, elected representatives with the help of district administration should continue to work hard to solve people’s problem. “This hard time will soon past too, InSha’Allah. However, those will long be remembered, who share the pain and fulfill the needs of deserving people in these circumstances”, the CM said. On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a video-link meeting of cabinet committee was convened to review measures for controlling coronavirus. The meeting also reviewed the progress of availability and procurement of PPEs for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The participants of the meeting were briefed that 78 new coronavirus cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. The number of patients have reached to 3,465 in Punjab whereas, one corona patient reportedly died during the last 24 hours. Approximately 3,700 corona tests have been conducting during the last 24 hours. The meeting was briefed that test had been conducted on approximately 53 thousand people, so far. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that doctors’ problems would be solved on priority basis. He said negotiation with the doctors was beneficial. He said that provision of PPEs to the doctors would be ensured. He said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were our frontline soldiers and services of health professional were commendable. Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that SOPs regarding maintaining social distancing would be ensured on the wheat procurement centres. 15 percent wheat of Punjab has been harvested, he said, adding, distribution process of gunny bags was being carried out in a transparent manner. So far, approximately 300 exports industries have been given permission to operate in Punjab. These industries have been strictly asked to follow the SOPs.