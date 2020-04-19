Share:

The total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 7,993,

These include Punjab, 3694, Sindh, 2355, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1137, Balochistan 376, Islamabad Capital Territory 171, Gilgit-Baltistan 257, and Azad Kashmir 48 cases.

So far 1,868 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 159 died (Sindh: 48, Punjab: 41, KP: 60, ICT: 02, Balochistan: 05 and GB: 03) and others are in a critical condition.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 92,584 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. Local transmission is 62 percent and foreign travel 38 percent. The government has made ready 589 hospitals with Covid facilities with 1881 patients admitted across the country, while 540 quarantine facilities have been established with 19,409 people housed in them.