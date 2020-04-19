Share:

More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in several countries on Saturday.

The number of cases in Israel crossed 13,000 and the death toll has risen to 158, according to the Health Ministry.

It said seven patients died and 125 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall count to 13,107.

At least 167 people are in critical condition, while 3,247 have recovered so far, the ministry said.

In Australia, the COVID-19 death toll rose by four to 69, while 42 new cases took the overall count to 6,565.

The country’s Health Department said 4,163 patients have recovered and over 406,000 tests have been conducted across Australia so far.

Ukraine recorded 444 new cases that raised its overall count to 5,106.

The death toll in the country is 133, while 275 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the Health Ministry said.

In Moldova, the total number of cases reached 2,264, with 56 deaths and 391 recoveries.

Kazakhstan recorded 95 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,593.

The death toll in the country is 17 and the number of recovered people is 361, the Health Ministry said.

Uzbekistan’s overall count reached 1,450 after 60 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the death toll remains at four, while the number of recovered patients is 156.

In Armenia, the overall count rose to 1,248 with new 110 cases, while one more fatality brought the death toll to 20.

Kyrgyzstan reported 17 new cases, which raised the total to 506.

Five patients have died and 130 have recovered in the country to date, according to health authorities.

In Georgia, the number of cases increased by 15 to 388.

Three people have died of COVID-19 in the country so far, while 388 patients have recovered.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

Over 2.26 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 155,000 and over 577,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.