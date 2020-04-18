Share:

MCB Bank donates PPE worth Rs10m to SH&ME Department

LAHORE-MCB Bank has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) worth PKR 10 million to the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department, Government of Punjab for doctors and medical workers on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 disease poses great danger for doctors and paramedics who handle and treat infected patients. Due to this, there is immense pressure on the health sector and many healthcare facilities find themselves in the difficult position of providing sufficient essential protective equipment to their limited medical staff.

Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank, formally handed over the donation of PPE to Dr Yasmin Raashid, Minister Health, Punjab during a brief ceremony held at MCB House, Lahore. Imran Maqbool, President/CEO MCB Bank, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security and Marketing Group, and other members of the MCB senior management team were also present at the occasion.

The donated PPE comprises of N95 masks, protective clothing, latex examination gloves, protective glasses, head protective caps and shoe protective covers. The consignment of PPE comprises of locally sourced equipment and imported equipment that is FDA/CE/CNS certified and approved.

MCB Bank, a Bank for Life, strongly believes in its corporate social responsibility and has undertaken numerous other CSR initiatives in the areas of education, health, environment and social awareness in the past. The Bank has made significant contributions to the welfare of charitable institutes and NGOs, including Edhi Foundation, SKMCH, Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital and Pink Ribbon amongst others.

Tetra Pak donates Rs20m to PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund

LAHORE -The global COVID-19 outbreak has brought about never-before challenges in our daily lives, and we remain deeply concerned for all those affected by the pandemic.

In order to support the country’s collective response to this crisis, Tetra Pak Pakistan has donated PKR 20 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund with a view to support the COVID-19 relief efforts. The contribution will be used to support those who have been made destitute due to the lock down imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

This forms part of the Tetra Laval Group’s recent donation of €10 million to support global COVID-19 relief efforts.

We remain fully committed to deliver on our promise to protect what’s good, by playing our part in ensuring continuous food supplies in the country, while maintaining important measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees and all those involved in our operations.

We are extremely thankful to our employees, customers and partners for their relentless contribution during these difficult times, and we pledge our support to the government, industry and communities in tackling this extraordinary situation.

Govt urged to allow kinnow export to Afghanistan

APP-ISLAMABAD -The businessmen panel of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) Thursday urged the government to allow kinnow exports to Afghanistan immediately, as 1,900 containers, under the Afghan Transit Trade, were stuck at Karachi Port, which was hurting export orders severely.

According to the details, exporters can send around 8,000 tonnes of kinnow to Kabul while availing the opportunity of opening of Torkham border.

“Keeping in view the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance exports of Pakistan to provide adequate financial support to our economy, we feel it is the right time to promptly avail a unique opportunity during the time of the worldwide lockdown by exporting 8000 tons of Pakistani kinnow to Afghanistan,” Secretary General of the panel Ahmed Jawad said in the statement.

He said consignments of kinnow could be exported to Afghanistan when all countries were allowing import of vegetables and fruits despite the lockdown and restrictions after the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has opened the border on a request of the Afghan government to allow its nationals stranded at Chaman and Torkham borders. Hundreds of Pakistanis were also stuck in Spin Boldak and the other side of Torkham.

Ahmad Jawad also pointed out that despite directives by the State Bank of Pakistan, banks were demanding guarantees from the business community which was unjustified.

“Just like Bangladesh government, we must also consider launching concessionary loans at 2 percent mark-up,” he added.