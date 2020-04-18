Share:

ISLAMABAD-Another novel coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed patient of the federal capital died on Saturday at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), officials confirmed.

This was the third death at the federal capital hospital, PIMS, while second of the city. Details said that the 72-year-old male patient was resident of the sector F-10/2 and doctor by profession.

PIMS officials said that the patient was brought to hospital on April 13 and was shifted on ventilator due to critical health condition. Officials also said that the virus has also been confirmed in the wife of the deceased.

Officials said that that the deceased was a retired doctor from Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital and now was running a private clinic at G-7 sector.

Officials also said that the deceased contracted the virus from his clinic while examining a patient.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat confirming another death of the patient in the city on social media said that “One 72-year-old doctor just lost the battle against COVID-19 in Islamabad. This is our second casualty. Heartfelt condolences for the family. We are arranging for the final rituals as per notified SOP.”

Meanwhile, according to the National Command and Control Center (NCCC) details, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city has reached 163.

Earlier, this week a patient from Attock lost his life at PIMS.

Media coordinator PIMS Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that over 2009 people visited for medical examination related to COVID-19 since the isolation ward was established in the hospital.

He also said that the health professionals of the hospital took samples of 800 patients and sent them to National Institute of Health (NIH) for clinical examination.

Dr. Waseem said that out of the sent samples, 84 were reported positive and 15 people were admitted in the hospital. He also said that two patients admitted in hospital are critical.