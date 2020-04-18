Share:

RAWALPINDI- A notorious dacoit was killed during an exchange of fire with police in limits of Police Station (PS) Taxila, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The deceased dacoit has been identified as Umer alias Umri, involved in murdering an old security guard over resistance during a dacoity bid at CNG Pump in Taxila. However, the two other accomplices of Umer managed to escape from the scene, he said. According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of dacoity and murder case, constituted a special team under surveillance of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and SDPO Taxila tasking it to trace out the dacoit gang. He added the police team managed to trace out the dacoit gang with the help of CCTV footage and old criminal record and carried out a raid on a hideout to nab the dacoits. Seeing the police party, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on cops, he said adding that police also retaliated and a dacoit Umer got injured and was arrested. Two other accomplices of him ran away while talking advantage of darkness, the spokesman said. Police shifted the maimed dacoit to hospital where he died, he said.

Sanitizing walkthrough gates installed at HFH, RDA

RAWALPINDI - In continuation of precautionary measures taken to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus, sanitizing walkthrough gates have been installed at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Office by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday. According to Spokesman RDA Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, RDA Chairman visited the site after completion of installation and handed over the control of walkthrough gates to HFH and RDA administration. He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to prevent coronavirus in the precincts of RDA keeping in view the ground facts, adding that all the available resources were being used to cope with coronavirus outbreak. The chairman said that timely spray of disinfecting solution was also being carried out to protect the citizens from COVID-19.

In the light of government directives, strict measures have been taken to protect the health of the citizens and to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Chairman RDA requested the Medical Superintendents of all the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi, RDA and WASA officers/employees and the citizens to take precautionary measures.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that due to the government’s timely arrangements under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the number of patients with Coronavirus in Pakistan is much lower than the rest of the countries and we will soon be able to control the disease.