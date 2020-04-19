Share:

MITHI - Deputy Commisioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Saturday said that a doctor tested negative as earlier positive with coronavirus in Tharparkar. In a statement he confirmed that test of Dr Ghulam Mustafa Chaanyo, whose samples were sent to laboratory on suspicion of Covid-19 reported negative.

DC further said that earlier test of Doctor for coronavirus reported positive after he travelled to Umerkot from Karachi with his friend and was placed in Islamkot Quarantine center for 2 days, where he tested negative.