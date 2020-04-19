Share:

An Emirati businesswoman and philanthropist, Sheikha Hend Al Qassimi, has called out an expat over his Islamophobic tweets. She shared screenshots of tweets from a now-deactivated account and warned: “Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave.”

The screenshots of tweets shared by Sheikha Hend show someone by the name of Saurabh Upadhyay targeting Muslims over a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi that reportedly led to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Tweeting from a verified handle, @LadyVelvet_HFQ, the Emirati – who bears Sharjah’s royal family Al Qassimi surname – said “the ridicule won’t go unnoticed”.

People of over 200 nationalities live and work harmoniously in the UAE. Religious intolerance and hatred are criminal offences in the UAE, which celebrated 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

The twitter spat has sparked much outrage from higher echelons in Khaleeji part of Arab world (UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar) against the islamophobic comments by Hindu extremists. Various Khaleeji Arabs have voiced discontent with the