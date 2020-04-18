Share:

ISLAMABAD -The exports from the country, in rupee terms, increased by 20.44 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country’s exports during July-March (2019-20) were recorded at Rs2,726,375 million as against Rs2,263,699 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 20.44, according to PBS latest data. The exports in March 2020 amounted to Rs287,411 million as against Rs. 330,188 million in February 2020 and Rs274,761 million during March 2019, showing a decrease of 12.96% over February 2020 but an increase of 4.60% over March, 2019.

The main commodities of exports during March, 2020 were knitwear (Rs. 33,236 million), readymade garments (Rs. 33,123 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 26,804 million), bed wear (Rs. 25,936 million), rice others (Rs. 20,124 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 13,055 million), Basmati rice (Rs. 11,017 million), towels (Rs. 10,667 million), made-up article, excluding towels & bed wear (Rs. 8,398 million) and fish & fish preparation (Rs. 6,127 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–March (2019-2020) were recorded at Rs5,438,612 million against Rs 5,371,143 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 1.26%.

Imports into the country during March, 2020 amounted to Rs525,410 million as against Rs645,648 million in February, 2020 and Rs572,815 million during March 2019, showing a decrease of 18.62% over February, 2020 and of 8.28% over March 2019.

The main commodities of imports during March 2020 were petroleum products (Rs. 51,265 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 31,517 million), palm oil (Rs. 31,269 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 28,200 million), raw cotton (Rs. 26,384 million), plastic materials (Rs. 26,016 million), iron and steel (Rs. 23,174 million), petroleum crude (Rs. 21,707 million), mobile phones (Rs. 18,187 million), iron and steel Scrap (Rs. 16,293 million).