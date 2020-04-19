Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and member of National Assembly from metropolitan city Karachi, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, has resigned from his position citing unavailability of funds to carry out development projects in his constituency. Haroon, one of the founding members of PTI and MNA from NA-256 (Karachi Central-IV) himself made the announcement through his Twitter post on early Saturday morning and said, “It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve tendered my resignation” from the National Assembly to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It’s been 20 months and I have not been able to improve either my constituency or my hometown Karachi and in good conscience cannot justify being in this position,” he said.

An office bearer of the Central Secretariat of PTI told The Nation that MNA Haroon had sent his resignation to the party chairman PM Imran Khan with the request that it should be forwarded to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for approval.

Haroon who is also chairman of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Housing and Works in his second consecutive Tweet claimed that he was the only surviving founding father of the first executive committee of PTI and would still be part of his “beloved party” till his last breath. “I also strongly believe in the capable leadership of PM Imran Khan and that he can take Pakistan to new heights,” he said.

He also claimed through another Twitter post that he was the only MNA who did not take a salary or any perks in his capacity as lawmaker, and was one of the highest tax payers in Pakistan. “My intentions have always been to give back to Karachi and to Pakistan. If I am not able to do so in my right conscience cannot justify being in my position,” he added.